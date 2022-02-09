Horoscopes: Feb. 10-17

Aries: This year is your time to think big and take risks like you never have before. Your new mindset could lead you to great opportunities.

Taurus: Over the next few months, you need to focus on your well-being and only pay attention to what is essential now. Nurturing yourself will lead to a clear mind and a healthy body.

Gemini: It is time to get out of your comfort zone and be more daring. The more spontaneous you become, the more you will notice new opportunities.

Cancer: This year, you have the opportunity to make some serious headway in your career or education. Spare some energy toward your career, and you won’t regret it.

Leo: Your love interests have been unique lately. Do not drain yourself from being caught up in new love or constantly thinking about a past love.

Virgo: This year has a lot of positivity for you. Open up to new experiences and remove negative energy around you.

Libra: If you’re in a serious relationship, it is time to focus on the communication sector of your relationship. Listen to your partner and communicate your feelings consistently.

Scorpio: Financially, you have not been confident lately, and it is taking a toll on your daily attitude. Create an in-depth budget and figure out where you can reduce money spent.

Sagittarius: You have not been enjoying yourself lately, which needs to change. Go out, socialize, try new things and take in your young years.

Capricorn: Your work and obligations are piling up, and it is becoming overwhelming and stressful. Start planning out your days with detail to ensure you can complete tasks quicker.

Aquarius: This year is goal orientated for you. You are ready to reach several milestones in your life, and this is the year to do it.

Pisces: You may come across some unexpected challenges this year, but you are stronger than ever right now. Use your strength and ability to get through the unexpected with ease.