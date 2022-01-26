5 things to keep in your car this winter

by Reagan Hoffman, Staff ReporterJanuary 26, 2022
Features
ESAs, Service Animals and Students, Oh My!
Basketball
Dominic Lloyd’s heart is in the basketball court
Horoscopes
Life of an intern during a pandemic
“Don’t take anything for granted”: Luke Willis Senior Spotlight
Lifestyles
Senior Spotlight: Terrhyn Jacoby: Finding passion in football
Horoscopes: Jan. 20-27
Residence Life adds a new Associate Director to their team
ISO hopes to expand and grow this new semester
Simpson conferences team hosts first annual festival of trees contest
The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper