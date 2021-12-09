This week’s horoscopes

Aries: You may be getting a rush of energy in your education, travel and the beliefs you hold. Be open to resetting your perspective.

Taurus: Sacrifice your defenses, Taurus, to dig deeper. Love will always require the element of risk.

Gemini: Opportunities are emerging towards you this week. Be willing to lean into alterations.

Cancer: The new moon solar eclipse arrives this week, bringing good change to your current job.

Leo: Focus on your creative projects this week. This month will bring good opportunities and potential.

Virgo: Kick this week off with a good burst of energy. Lean into your brand new story this week.

Libra: Lean into this week’s cosmic energy. Think about where to direct this cosmic energy – maybe towards a new perception.

Scorpio: You have been discovering new talents this year. Be open to new opportunities to express your new skills.

Sagittarius: Individuality and identity are on your mind. Try to stand in the center stage this week.

Capricorn: Release any self-created blockages this week. You may also have some tricky weeks ahead of you.

Aquarius: This week contains profound changes and new opportunities. Follow your dreams and take some risks.

Pisces: Opportunities surrounding your career may come your way. Follow the path that beckons you.