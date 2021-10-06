Horoscopes

Aries: Take some time for yourself. Focus on what is important to you. Unwind and get involved in more relaxing activities that will help you de-stress. This can also be an opportunity to let go of anything that has been holding you back.

Taurus: It is essential to create balance in your life, whether by adopting healthy habits or making the most out of your time. Simplify your schedule, and you’ll find it easier to take on anything.

Gemini: If you have been feeling somewhat impulsive lately, take a moment to pause and think about the consequences before you say or do anything.

Cancer: Take a risk and do something different. Toss out your typical schedule and go with the flow for a weekend, and you will find you might enjoy spontaneity.

Leo: You may find yourself with a lot of pent-up energy as the seasons change and the days get shorter. Channel that energy into a new project and you will find great success.

Virgo: This is a great time to make a fresh start. If you are looking to make a significant change, now is the best time to do it. Don’t be afraid to take inspiration from others.

Libra: You are in your element. While your confidence is up, make new friends and reach the goals you have been working towards. This is your month.

Scorpio: Let your hair down and live a little. Your hard work is about to pay off and you deserve some fun. Continue to work hard, but make sure you give yourself time to play at the end of the day.

Sagittarius: Now is the time to reconnect with your past self. Reach out to an old friend or pick up an old hobby that you don’t do as much anymore. Find activities that you love and dedicate yourself to them.

Capricorn: Stop bottling up your emotions. Dig deep and uncover what has been bothering you. Connect with a therapist or counselor to help resolve these issues.

Aquarius: Use your energy to indulge in friendships and other vital connections. If you feel drawn to someone, do not hesitate to reach out to them. It could be the start of a beautiful relationship.

Pisces: If you feel the urge to splurge, try holding off the trip to the mall. Impulsive buys only bring temporary pleasure and you might make a purchase that you will regret later. Try saving your money until the urge passes.