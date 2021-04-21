Senior Angela Eppens encourages students to branch out

Angela Eppens, a senior double majoring in history and German from Mason City, Iowa, shares some highlights from her time at Simpson College.

“I chose Simpson because I loved the campus. The swim team had a great atmosphere that I wanted to be a part of the team. The faculty seemed nice and personable, and it felt like home,” Eppens said.

During her time at Simpson, Angela was involved in Stormathon, Greek life as an active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and an athlete on the Simpson swim team.

When asked to describe her favorite memory at Simpson, Eppens instantly expressed how it was hard to choose just one, as she has many incredible memories from being on the swim team, Greek life and studying abroad in Germany.

One of her favorite parts about Simpson is all of the great connections she has built. Eppens said she felt all of the friendships she’s made during her time at Simpson had created her best memories.

While studying at Simpson, Angela shared that her favorite class was her senior language capstone.

“I got to spend time studying a topic about Germany of my choosing and do research in both English and German, and it turned out to be one of my favorite projects at Simpson,” Eppens said.

After graduation in just a few days, Angela plans to take a gap year before deciding to attend graduate school or law school.

Her advice to other students and future college students is, “Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself and go outside your comfort zone while in college. Things might not work out the way you want it to but in the end, everything happens for a reason,” Eppens said.

Eppens also encourages students to study abroad if they have the opportunity to, as she states this was a life-changing experience.