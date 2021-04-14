PRSSA Returns with the Goodwill Fashion Show

@makayb99

Last year the Goodwill Fashion Show got canceled due to the coronavirus; Simpson’s Public Relations Student Society of America plans to bring the event back this year.

The Goodwill Fashion Show is a fundraising event facilitated by PRSSA. All of the proceeds that are brought in from the show will go to Goodwill. Students can either pay to get in or bring an item of clothing for donation. These will be used as a means to get in for admission.

The members take students to Goodwill to pick out outfits according to the theme. Then they present their outfits on the runway. The theme this year is “seasons”.

“It’s just a community event that helps our members gain event planning skills,” said sophomore and PRSSA’s vice president Colbee Cunningham.

The Goodwill Fashion Show began in 2004 after the club attended an event in New York City. At this event, they saw a similar show being put on by the national PRSSA chapter. They returned to campus inspired and decided to put on their own show. The event has been running since then.

“It has given me a lot of opportunities, and I’ve learned a lot about the world of PR and marketing communications,” said Cunningham. “I definitely recommend it to all Simpson students.”

The club is open to anyone; you do not have to major in marketing communications or any other multimedia communications. PRSSA is a nationwide organization for college students to develop their PR, marketing and communication skills.

“Freshman year, I was a model. I wasn’t even in PRSSA. That’s actually what piqued my interest in the club itself,” said junior and PRSSA public relations director Liv Allen. “The more I learned about it, the more I realized it coincides with my journalism major.”

The event will be held Monday, April 19, at the Kent Plaza (weather permitting) at 7 p.m.

“It’s going to be a really fun event. I would love to have a big crowd there,” said Allen. “We are going to have fun music playing and snacks.”