Four local Des Moines coffee shops you should try
March 31, 2021
by Natalie Tryon, Staff Reporter
March 31, 2021
Recent Sports Stories
Simpson Storm, undefeated conference champions
Lexie Parks and her journey from injury to success
Simpson Women’s Basketball Wins the American Rivers Conference in Overtime over Coe 89-84
Softball team travels to Illinois to compete; ending in a 2-4 record
Twenty-three top 10 finishes set Storm Track and Field up for final meet
Regan Freland: The shot of a lifetime
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper
The Simpsonian • © 2021 © Copyright 2016, The Simpsonian, Indianola, IA. • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in