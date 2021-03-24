Students+react+to+third+round+of+stimulus+checks

@makayb99

The CARES Act was approved on March 27, 2020, thus creating the first round of stimulus checks that arrived to the public in mid-April of 2020.

A stimulus check is a check given to taxpayers by the U.S. Government. They are intended to stimulate the economy by providing spending money to consumers. The stimulus is also meant to be a form of relief for those who are unable to work due to COVID-19 and those who are essential workers.

These checks were for $1,200 per person plus an extra $500 per dependent under the age of 17. Those considered eligible were single adults with a $75,000 gross income or less. Married couples that filed jointly would receive $2,400. Anyone who made over $75,000 would lose $5 for every $100 over the eligibility amount.

College students who were claimed as dependents and over the age of 17 were not eligible for the stimulus check. This included students who were essential workers and paid taxes. Only college students who file as independent were eligible.

“College students who have some sort of employment should have been considered in the first round. The stimulus check was meant to essentially supplement areas that were affected by work due to the virus.” said junior Rady Malcom.

The second round of stimulus checks was approved on December 29, 2020. These checks were for $600 per eligible person and an extra $600 per dependent. The third round of stimulus checks was approved on March 11, 2021. These checks were for $1,400 per eligible person and an extra $1,400 per dependent.

It was not until the third round of stimulus checks that college students claimed as dependents could receive a portion of the fund. Each college students’ portion would be sent directly to the parents just like the other dependents. Only college students who file as independent will receive the check directly.

Many college students were not happy about being left out in the first couple rounds of stimulus checks, but their voices were finally heard. “I’m happy that they started sending it now because it makes me feel that college students were able to speak their minds and say how frustrated they were in the beginning.”, said senior Nick Mattly.

Some college students that are receiving the stimulus check this round already have in mind what they are going to use it for.

“I was planning on using it for car repairs first, saving money because I graduate and use it to pay rent,” said senior Evan Sand.

Some are choosing to give it forward.

“I will help pay off my parents’ loans and save it for future expenses,” said Malcom.