Music Review: Lonely, Justin Bieber (with Benny Blanco)

@makayb99

The life of money and fame through the eyes of Justin Bieber.

Bieber got his start in music at the age of 13 and released his first song at the age of 15, mentored by R&B artist Usher and has been on the rise ever since.

In 2010 the album My World 2.0 was released with the hit single “Baby.”

Over time he came out with many popular singles and collaborations such as “Sorry”, “What do you mean?”, “10,000 Hours” and “Cold Water”. Bieber took some time off due to complications with Lyme disease and to focus on his marriage with Hailey Baldwin.

In 2020 the album Changes was released, the next album Justice will be released on March 19, 2021.

Many expect the rich and famous to have it all, an easy and perfect life. Kids dream of becoming famous and some do, at a very young age. Is the life of a star as glamorous as it seems?

Bieber gives us a glimpse of what life has been for him through the lyrics of his ballad, Lonely. The lyrics and title may not be much but they have a large meaning, “What if you had it all/But nobody to call?”

Bieber had very few people to count on as he grew up being a star. After experiencing this himself, he has taken the young artist Billie Eilish under his wing as she works her way through fame at a young age.

As you watch the music video and listen to the ballad, you can really see, hear, and feel the raw emotion he presents. Ballads are a form of narration to a story that is set up in short stanzas. Emotions have a lot of power, especially in music. His voice cracks with emotion as he sings, it’s not smooth or edited to be clean. The music itself is not overwhelming with only the use of a piano.

He spent all of his teenage life being known by the whole world.

“Everybody knows my name now/But somethin’ ’bout it still feels strange.” Bieber did not get to experience the typical life of a teenager. He could not go out in public without someone noticing him or be with his family.

Many still see him as the young boy singing love songs. Bieber has grown as a person and an artist. Yet, he does not get the credit he deserves.

He was criticized, judged, and seen at his best and worst. All of us make mistakes and dumb choices in our youth, but not all of us are seen by the whole world. Bieber faced many run-ins with the law due to alcohol, drugs, vandalism and DUI’s. He was even arrested, which was seen by the public eye.

Bieber’s health was not kept private either. He was very open about his mental health issues with depression and anxiety. When he was diagnosed with Lymes disease, many did not seem to care. A large amount of the public thought that he was on drugs due to his hollow appearance, weight loss, and discoloration. The disease impacted his overall and neurological health.