Horoscopes

Aries: This week is sure to bring many surprises—more surprising than the snowstorm that recently brought over a foot of snow to campus. With the uncertainty of these unprecedented times, make sure to take care of yourself, Aries. Try incorporating mindful movements like yoga or a walk.

Taurus: Whether you like to relax by sipping hot coffee while listening to music or taking an extra-long nap, make sure to incorporate self-care into your week as self-care isn’t selfish, it’s important. Take care.

Gemini: Dear Gemini, you may feel beyond stressed about work or college at the moment. Remember that all through the times may be hard right now, that this too shall pass, and each day brings new beautiful opportunities.

Cancer: Although this week will bring many challenges your way, you are stronger than you give yourself credit for and can make it through these unexpected obstacles. Go grab your favorite mug and enjoy a hot cup of coffee or tea this morning. I can’t -espresso- how important it is to allow yourself time to relax.

Leo: This morning, start your day with a well-balanced breakfast. Not only does food taste delicious, but it also helps one to concentrate better (which is incredibly helpful for those dreaded 8 a.m. courses). Make sure not to restrict certain foods or food groups, as all foods are good for you in moderation.

Virgo: Start your week off to a positive start by writing down three or more things you’re grateful for. With that attitude of gratitude, you’re sure to start your week off with a smile and heart glowing with thankfulness.

Libra: Life has been more challenging than you ever imagined was possible. Although it can be challenging, this week, I encourage you to ask for help. Reaching out for help is not a sign of weakness but strength. You are important. You are enough. You are perfect just as you are. You truly matter and deserve to heal.

Scorpio: Pay attention to nature this week on your walks to class. Take a deep breath of the crisp, fresh winter air. Feel the slight warmth of the sun on your face. Notice that just like the environment, people change through the seasons as well. Keep going, keep growing.

Sagittarius: Be kind to your mind. College tends to be a very challenging, stressful part of life (especially during a pandemic). Remember that you are doing the best you can and that perfection doesn’t exist. You can, and you will tackle this week like the champion that you are. You got this.

Capricorn: You may not be where you hoped you would be, but every day is a new chance to tackle your goals. Stop beating yourself up over things you can’t control, and recognize just how far you have come and how much you have grown. Like plants, we also need water to grow, so go hydrate yourself and make it a good week.

Aquarius: Sip sip hooray for snowy Zoom days. Change up your location & brighten your mood. What better way to relax than sipping on a homemade hot coffee or tea beverage in front of a fireplace with a beautiful view of the winter snow while staying warm and cozy at Holy Grounds coffee shop on campus?

Pisces: Staying connected to friends and loved ones is important for many reasons, including being vital to improving your mental well-being. Staying connected with these people is more challenging than ever due to the global pandemic. This week try calling, FaceTiming, sending a text message, sending funny TikToks and more to these individuals.