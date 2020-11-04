Senior Spotlight: Franco Caramelino

What is your major and minor?

My major is International Relations, and my minors are in Political Science and French.

Where are you from?

I am from Córdoba, Argentina, born and raised there.

What are some main differences that you’ve observed between Argentina and the U.S.?

The main difference I observe between Argentina and the U.S. is in the way people interact with one another. I’d say things are more formal here and people feel more obliged to be responsible at small levels, such as hanging out with a friend. I think the idea of planning ahead for those small things is not something that Argentines would do. Casual plans are less structured, and they could fall out at any time. In the U.S. it’s like a big deal to say that you are going to just have a pizza with a friend a week and a half in advance. One books himself for that as if it was a business meeting. In Argentina, it’s more of an idea and a talk until closer to the day of the gathering that it will be decided if this is happening.

Why did you choose Simpson?

I was visiting a friend on campus when I decided to come study at Simpson. On this visit, I made a lot of friends and I quickly felt like I was at home. The international community and the Simpson community is overall very friendly one and this made me want to apply to the college.

What activities are you involved in on campus?

I am the UGA for Walter Lain and his department of Multicultural International Affairs. I am also the president of ISO – International Students Organization.

What is your plan after graduation?

After graduation, I hope to get a job in the immigration field or something related to international affairs or foreign languages.

What are some of your favorite memories at Simpson?

Some of my favorite great memories of Simpson are the many ISO gatherings and trips. This group has become my family here, and I will always cherish the moments we spent together and the new places we visited. Most importantly, I gained friends from all around the world.

What will you miss most about Simpson?

What I will miss the most is seeing my friends. For years we were neighbors only a few blocks away from each other. We were able to meet for lunch, dinner, and get-togethers. Everything happened on the campus so leaving is going to be sad.

What is one fun fact that many people don’t know about you?

One fact that people don’t know about me is that even though I am an Argentine my family comes from Italy. I grew up with Italian customs and eating pasta on the daily. I wish I could speak the language better.

What is your favorite food/ drink on campus?

My favorite drink comes from Holy Grounds. The Toffee Caramel flavor on Thursdays is a must.

Who has been your favorite professor at Simpson?

I love my professors from the IR department, but my favorite professor was Sharon Wilkinson. As a person who took language classes for many years, I loved the way that she taught French. I took the class with a lot of fear and Sharon never made me feel like this was going to a struggle for me. Her approach and dynamic teaching style stood out the most for me.