What coffee you should drink this week based on your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21st- April 20th)

Motivated and confident, you have the strong determination to get every task completed as soon as possible. For this reason, an Americano is a great pick for your week. Just like Aries, Americanos are strong and full of enough caffeine to keep you motivated for days.

Taurus (April 21st-May 20th)

You are known to be determined and ambitious. You are also quite persistent when it comes to getting all of your homework and projects done as soon as possible. Even though you like to get everything done as quickly as you can, you also enjoy relaxing in nature. A chai latte would be the perfect fit for you. Just like a Taurus, chai lattes are full of energy to help you get all those class papers completed. It is also a very calming drink that is sure to help you to become grounded after a stressful exam in your near future.

Gemini (May 21st-June 21st)

Gemini, as the social butterfly of the astrological signs you are known to be incredibly welcoming, caring, and make friends with everyone you meet. Sweet, bubbly, and popular, a honey lavender latte is sure to be a perfect match to brighten your day.

Cancer (June 22nd- July 22nd)

Nothing warms your soul like a freshly crafted vanilla latte. Like a Cancer, a vanilla latte is sweet and brings joy to everyone around them just by being themselves. For an extra dose of happy, add some smooth, creamy whipped cream to your java.

Leo (July 23rd-August 23rd)

Dear Leo, you are incredibly enthusiastic, sparkling, and passionate at all times and are a fashionable trendsetter. A Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew from Starbucks would be the perfect match for you. A PSL is basically your soulmate, as you are both trendy and cheerful.

Virgo (August 24th-September 23rd)

As incredibly loyal and strong people, you need a coffee that matches your admirable strength. Just like a Virgo, a Doubleshot espresso is powerful and fierce. Try pouring your coffee over ice with a hint of creamer for an extra sweet, crisp start to your morning.

Libra (September 24th-October 23rd)

Just like you, dear Libra, a chai latte is orderly, balanced, and peaceful. Creating aesthetically pleasing art is one of your top hobbies, and chai lattes (especially in your favorite artsy mug from Anthropologie) are a true work of beautiful art. You love to create peace and find the beauty in every situation.

Scorpio (October 24th-November 22nd)

Just like a Nitro Cold Brew, you are known to be quite bold, dauntless, and assertive. Nothing is stronger than a sip of this. You don’t always have the time or patience to spend 20 min. in the local coffee shop drive-thru, so you should consider buying it in bulk from the store.

Sagittarius (November 23rd-December 21st)

As an incredibly optimistic individual, you are able to find beauty in every situation. Just like a Sagittarius, chai lattes are sweet, warm-hearted, and bring a smile to everyone they meet.

Capricorn (December 22nd-January 20th)

I see a Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew in your near future. As a very ambitious and hardworking person, this is the perfect match for you. Just like you, this coffee choice is incredibly strong and full of lots of energy to help you get all of your class projects done on time. Not only is this drink bold, but it also has a sweet side, just like a Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 21st-February 18th)

You, Aquarius, are a very creative and original person. This week, create your own exquisite coffee beverage. Maybe go to your local store and get a new roast of coffee and add in homemade creamer, syrups, and toppings. Dream big and use your talented, creative brain. Do you choose Walmart instant coffee or Starbucks Reserve? Pumpkin spice flavoring or plain coffee? The world is your oyster.

Pisces (February 19th-March 20th)

Dear Pisces, you are an emotional, imaginative, and empathetic individual. You need a coffee drink that matches your creativity and beautiful heart. This week, try a hot caramel macchiato in your favorite tumbler. This drink is warm and welcoming just like you, and sure to bring a smile to your face.