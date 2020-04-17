Greek Life works to stay connected

Above is a look at a bingo card Tri Delta members filled out for social media.

Challenges have been created for colleges and universities across the United States to keep Greek Life involved with each other. Living at home without your “brothers and sisters” is a challenge for many involved in the chapters at Simpson.

Many chapters on campus are continuing to hold weekly meetings over zoom during isolation. FaceTime, study and self-care dates have been an occurrence with some Pi Beta Phi members.

Social media has made connecting with sisters much easier. Big-little reveals for the spring semester won’t be the same, but Tik Tok has made that possible for a little sneak peek.

Sophomore Paris Flack, Vice President of Community Relations for Pi Beta Phi, says that it is weird not having everyone in the same house together.

”We try to do a lot of calls and make sure everyone is eating, doing some school work and just check in with each other overall,” Flack said.

Seniors don’t get their special day of celebration due to the semester being cut short.

“We’ve been working on a Pink Party, a little celebration for the seniors, so that the seniors still get their day with the chapter,” Flack added.

Rescheduling events has been a hassle since so much is unclear at the moment. Spring formal, a chapter favorite, has been canceled. Fall party will be altered to fit some of the spring fun in.

Google spreadsheets with fun quarantine ideas of TV shows, movies, books, workouts and recipes have been shared with chapter members to stay occupied.

Alpha Tau Omega is disappointed that they can’t complete their annual clothing drive to donate clothes to Hope Ministries. This is one of their larger events.

Sophomore Jorge Castelan, New Member Educator for ATO, says how grateful he is for technology at this time.

“I cannot imagine what this would have been like 10-15 years ago when computers and the internet as a whole weren’t as advanced,” Castelan said.

Delta Delta Delta is still planning on holding a “retreat” for the chapter officers. Some ideas being thrown around have been Netflix watch parties, Zoom meetings, online games and plus more.

Junior Beth Stolte, Vice President of Membership for Tri Delta, shared that a mail chain has been created.

“Our Member Development chair has set up a mail chain. She’s organizing a system where you’d receive letters from someone and then send someone else letters,” Stolte said.

Getting letters is a physical memory from sisters across the states that can be kept forever.

Stolte is also happy for the work that the PR chair has done with Instagram story templates, and posting pictures and videos of the chapter to keep up with social media.

The academic chair has been offering study tips and advice of how to stay engaged while in a different space of learning.

Senior David Goldsmith, Head of Standards and Ethics for Sigma Alpha Epsilon, says that Zoom, FaceTime and Snapchat have been a life-saver.

When asked if events would be held online, Goldsmith said that most were cancelled.

“However, we are having our SAE elections for positions in the house held on Zoom next week, and it will be nice to see everyone and reconvene with the rest of the house,” Goldsmith added.

Even with the challenges of social distancing, Greek Life everywhere is staying connected thanks to social media and their strong bonds.