Ways to stay active during quarantine

As COVID-19 continues to affect our daily lives, those who workout have had to rethink how they will get their exercise. While being at home, it is very easy to get out of the healthy routine, which is why it is important that you still exercise daily. According to the World Health Organization, it is recommended that adults from the ages of 18-64 get about 150 minutes of exercise weekly. Here are three ways you can still get exercise while being stuck at home.

At Home Exercise

If you are fortunate enough to have exercise equipment, take advantage of it and exercise. Many people do not have access to exercise equipment at home. It is possible to workout at home even without equipment. Many exercises can be done at home such as push-ups, abdominal workouts, cardio, and HIIT circuits. These are still very effective and you can still make progress towards your goals.

2. Outdoor Exercise

As everyone is highly encouraged to stay inside, that doesn’t mean you can’t go out for a little bit and get your Vitamin D. Some great ways to exercise outside is by going on a run, a bike ride or even a walk with your dog.

3. Gaming Console Exercise

It is very common for many households to own at least one gaming console. These are very handy in a time like today, as there are games that cause you to break a sweat. Games such as Just Dance, Wii Fit and Wii Sports are great for fun exercises that can be done with family as well.