Horoscopes

Aries: It’s still Aries season. This is going to be a relaxed week for you. Take time to do that project that you’ve been wanting to do. Don’t miss the chance to form new friendships.

Taurus: Now is a great time for you to make plans for the future. Do what you want this week and take time for yourself. Make sure to take care of whatever problems you may be facing.

Gemini: This will be an exceptional week for your love life and academic life. Your relationships are about to change, and the results of your hard-academic work are about to pay off as well.

Cancer: This is an important time to work through any issues in your relationships; whether that means friendships or your love life, take a minute to really think about what is or isn’t working for you.

Leo: This week should be full of positive energy for you. You will have good luck this week, especially when it comes to relationships. Through teamwork and collaboration, your academic achievements will soar.

Virgo: Take time to deal with demanding tasks this week, but also take some time to relax. Things have been stressful, and now is a good time to take a step back and allow yourself some much-needed rest.

Libra: A new era is about to begin for you. If you’ve been wanting change, now is the perfect time to act. Take time to work on improving yourself or working towards a big goal. A new relationship may be on the horizon for you as well.

Scorpio: The end of the week will be ideal for you to have difficult discussions about what’s been bugging you lately. This is a good time for you to organize and clean. Get things in order, do some spring cleaning.

Sagittarius: Everything is riding on communication this week. Make sure you aren’t bottling up emotions. Make sure to take time to breathe. Practice self-care, whether that’s riding a bike, going for a walk, or binge-watching Netflix. Take time to call a friend you haven’t spoken to in a while.

Capricorn: This is a great week for you to get stuff done. Make sure you’re pushing through on your assignments. Construct a solid schedule and stick to it. Don’t let yourself fall behind.

Aquarius: Nothing can stop you this week. Push through on your assignments. Start a new hobby. Start a new show online. Push through so you have time to relax this weekend and take time to start something new.

Pisces: Make a schedule for yourself or work on filling out your calendar. Make sure to work on multitasking and find a way to balance everything that’s been going on. Don’t forget to take some time to yourself this weekend. Try watching a movie with a friend over facetime or playing a game with a family member.