Senior Spotlight: Jake Stoulil

Q: Where are you from?

A: I am from Kansas City, Missouri.

Q: What made you decide to come to Simpson?

A: In high school, I played baseball and was a member of the speech and debate team. When I was looking at colleges, I was forced to decide if I wanted to continue to play baseball, compete in debate, or neither. Simpson was the only school that allowed me to do both, and I loved the community aspect that I felt at Simpson when I toured the campus.

Q: What are some things you’re involved with on campus?

A: I am on the Speech and Debate team (UGA for the parli team, former UGA for LD team), I am a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity (former President and former treasurer), and am a Culver Fellow.

Q: What are some things you’re involved with off-campus?

A: I have completed two internships as an actuarial intern at Athene and Nationwide. Honestly, I don’t do much off-campus.

Q: What are you studying?

A: I am a double major in Actuarial Science and Economics: Finance with a double minor in Computer Science and Political Science.

Q: What are your goals after you graduate?

A: I have accepted a full-time position at Athene in the actuarial department for after graduation. My goal is to continue taking actuarial exams in pursuit of becoming a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries.

Q: What’s something you’re going to miss the most about Simpson?

A: I will miss all of the friends that I have made at Simpson and getting to see so many different people each day.

Q: What is your favorite memory from Simpson?

A: My favorite memory from Simpson is being two-time National Debate Champions.