30 ways to stay busy during quarantine
April 6, 2020
- Journal
- Write letters to your friends
- Make a Tik Tok
- Start a vlog
- Do homework
- Spring clean
- Do a face mask
- Start a new hobby
- Play a video game
- Create an ultimate bucket list
- Write a thank-you note to important people in your life
- Read a book
- Create a vision board
- Learn to cook
- Bake something new
- Learn a foreign language
- Do an inside photoshoot
- Binge-watch your favorite tv show
- Paint a canvas
- Get outside
- Play your favorite board game
- Write a book
- Netflix party with friends
- Try a new DIY off of Pinterest
- Learn to play an instrument
- Dye your hair
- Draw
- Write a song
- Update your resume
- Practice a new hairstyle or makeup style