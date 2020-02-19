Horoscopes

Aries: Things are going to go well this week. Your confidence and hard work will finally pay off. Don’t be afraid to reach for the stars, it’s your time to shine. Just remember not to brag about your accomplishments too much or you may find that you’ll attract jealousy.

Taurus: Romance is in the air this week. This is the time to ask out that person you’ve been eyeing or go on a date with your significant other. People will find you irresistible this week.

Gemini: There has been a project that you’ve been procrastinating and neglecting. You need to push yourself to finish it. You’ll feel so much better after the project is over and more confident as well. Failure to do this will result in negative consequences.

Cancer: Get creative this week. Do a crafty project or write a story. It’s your week to create something new. Make sure not to get bogged down or you will lose your momentum for your creative project. Don’t let others stop you from creating something amazing.

Leo: You’ve been overthinking and overanalyzing a problem in your life. Asking for advice can help you with this problem. Remember not to dismiss the advice and to actually listen.

Virgo: You have been dealing with some financial strain. Money has been tight. To help with this create a budget. Do away with frivolous spending. You can’t afford things you want right now. Focus on the things that you need.

Libra: This week is the week to indulge yourself. You’ve been working hard and it’s time to take time for yourself. Don’t let others take all of your time.

Scorpio: This week your romantic life is going to get rocky. Make sure that you are being rational. It’s easy to let things get out of control. Hang on tight. Next week things will be better.

Sagittarius: You’ve been getting cabin fever from all the terrible weather. Make sure you get outside and enjoy the nicer weather this weekend. Take a hike or walk around Buxton Park. Doing this will help with your mental clarity.

Capricorn: Your life has been feeling cluttered lately. It’s time to take out the trash and make room for the new. Holding on to old things holds you back and doesn’t allow you to grow. It’s time to let things go.

Aquarius: You’ve been having problems with friends in your life. You need to confront them in order for your problems to be solved. Make sure when you confront them that you listen to their problems as well. Sometimes you have a tendency to not listen to others.

Pisces: You’ve been antisocial lately. You need to get out and enjoy life. Hang out with your friends and get out on the town. See the world.