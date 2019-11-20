Veteran Spotlight: Mike Copeland

November is National Veteran’s and Military Families Month. Simpson College recognizes and supports military personnel and veterans for their service.

This week’s spotlight is Mike Copeland.

Hometown?

West Des Moines, IA; Valley High School

What branch are you serving in? When did you join?

The Marine Corps from 1994 to 2001, and the Air Force from 2001 to 2017.

What has your experience been like? Do you have any memories of your experience?

Getting to go for feeling in the sand dunes in Saudi Arabia, ride camels, etc. I got to live in other countries, travel around the world and got to respect different cultures and understand the cultures and respect the communities.

Why did you enlist?

I wanted to travel the world.

How or why did you choose Simpson?

I applied before enlisting, but decided to serve instead and decided to come back after services. They were the only ones that offered international management.

Any advice for those who are considering serving?

People need to realize, serving is a privilege, not a right.

Any other comments?

A lot more could be done for Veterans than what is currently not being done.

Simpson College thanks Mike for his service.