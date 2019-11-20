Making ties to the community

Members of Rotaract Club gathered in Black Box on Tuesday night to make 50 fleece tie blankets for those in need.

Students got to choose one of the 50 pairs of fleece to make their blanket from solid colors, patterns and graphic designs.

This event is one of the biggest events of the year for Rotaract club.

“We always do one large event in the fall semester,” said Amanda Stadtlander, president of Rotaract Club.

The event brought in 42 students to Black Box. This was one of the biggest meetings of the year, according to Rotaract minutes.

“Individuals and Organizations reached out to us in need of blankets,” Stadtlander said.

The 50 blankets made will be separated between HEAL House of Iowa, Blank’s Children’s Hospital, Hospice of the Midwest and Palliative Care at Mercy Hospital.

Rotaract will have their next meeting on Feb. 13, where they will be making T-shirts and blankets. They will also be hosting Meals for the Heartland on March 12.