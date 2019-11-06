Ask Millie: Veggieless Victoria

Dear Millie,

My boyfriend has recently decided to go vegan. He decided to go vegan because he wants to help the environment and save animals.

The problem is that I am still a meat-eater. I am a picky eater and I don’t think I could ever give up animal products. I’m not a huge fan of vegetables. I feel like I wouldn’t get the nutrients I need. This makes it awkward whenever we eat together.

We can’t go to Kent of Pffiefer anymore since he can’t eat most of the food there.

I don’t like a lot of the food he eats and he silently judges me for the food I eat. He has tried to convert me to become a vegan, but as I stated before, I don’t think I could ever do this.

I’m at a loss for what to do and it’s starting to put strain on our relationship. What should I do?

Sincerely,

Veggieless Victoria

Dear Veggieless Victoria,

Committing to being a vegan is a huge life change and it’s understandable if you’re not willing to do that. However, if your boyfriend is vegan and you’re not, this could make your relationship more difficult.

In the future, do you want to have to worry about preparing separate meals every day? Even going to restaurants could be tricky.

Have a talk with him and discuss the problems you are having. Realize it’s unlikely he will change his mind about being a vegan.

You need to decide if you value this relationship enough to put up with your boyfriend being vegan or if you are willing to change your diet to match his. Otherwise, your relationship may struggle.

Yours Truly,

Millie