Senior Spotlight: Rachel Hollingsworth

Q: What are you studying at Simpson, and why did you choose that field of study?

A: I’m double majoring in psychology and religion. I decided to major in those two areas of study because I’m going into ministry. It also equips me to think about the big questions of life and help gain some critical thinking skills.

Q: How do you feel about your experience at Simpson?

A: I loved it! I really liked being a part of the community here. I felt like I was able to be really involved on campus and take classes that I wouldn’t have thought of taking before I came to Simpson.

Q: Are there things about Simpson you’ll miss?

A: I’ll miss my professors and I’ll miss my friends. I’m in Tri-Delta, and I’ll really miss that support system and living in the house.

Q: What’s your favorite memory at Simpson?

A: My favorite Simpson memories have been senior year homecoming, going on the Call of Service my first year, and getting into shenanigans with my Tri Delta sisters.

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: I’m going to graduate school at Garrett Theological Seminary in Evanston. That will be a three- to-four-year program, and then I hope to pursue some kind of ministry. I would really like to get into pastoral counseling. My plan is to go to Garrett and get a master’s in divinity. They also have a dual degree program with Loyola University for a master’s in social work.