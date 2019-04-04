The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

Club Spotlight: Agents of Change

Club Spotlight: Agents of Change

by Blake Carlson, Staff Writer
April 4, 2019

The Simpsonian sat down with sophomore Maslin Boten and junior Katrina Sieck about the new Agents of Change club. This club focuses on promoting topics related to social change, such as sexual assault.

How was the club created?

It was born of the Agents of Change May term class to promote more programming year-round.

What is the purpose of the organization?

The purpose of the club is to give students a platform to discuss big social change topics in a controlled setting. We have shifted the club from being focused on sexual assault to being a general social change club. This year our meetings consisted of workshops that explored different hot social topics. Next year, we plan on continuing the same workshop style but changing our issues.

Have you had any recent events?

We have had meetings for the past few weeks where we have participated in activities to promote further discussion on various topics.

When do you meet?

Our last meeting of the year is April 3 at 7:30 p.m. in BPAC

What do you want people to know?

If you want to make change in the world but need some people to help, come talk to us! We’d love to help you. Our club is still getting on its feet and growing, there’s always room for new members!

