The 5 Newest Must-Sees on Netflix

Over the last few months, Netflix has been in a state of overhaul. Popular Marvel-brand shows on the U.S.’s biggest streaming service, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones and The Punisher were all cancelled last month.

In the wake of this, Netflix has bounced back with an assortment of original movies and TV shows coming out in the early months of this year. Here are five of the most intriguing new programs on Netflix:

“The Umbrella Academy.” Based on the comic book series created by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, this new superhero show promises to be a strong replacement for the Marvel superhero programs leaving Netflix. The series focuses on seven unique superheroes who reunite after their mentor’s death and must work together to stop an impending global apocalypse. Starring Ellen Page and Mary J. Blige, the series released on Netflix last month to favorable reviews, with some comparing it to Marvel’s “X-Men.”

“Losers . ” If you couldn’t tell from the title, this Netflix original documentary series is all about losing. Some of the most notable failures and shortcomings in sports history are detailed, as well as the athletes’ personal accounts on how they dealt with heartbreaking losses on the world’s biggest stages. Champion boxer Michael Bentt, Iditarod racer Aliy Zirkle, and figure skater Surya Bonaly are just a few of the athletes disenchanted by loss in one form or another. “Losers” released on Netflix at the beginning of March, and was appreciated by critics for its unique take on coping with loss and coming back stronger.

“Triple Frontier.” Released on Netflix just last week, this new action flick stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal. The trio, along with Charlie Hunnam and Garrett Hedlund, star as former Army Special Forces squadmates that reunite to pull off a heist against a Colombian drug lord. The all-star cast is the strong point for this thriller that received a 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and garnered mostly positive reviews from critics.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2.” Kiernan Shipka returns as the title character for the second part of Netflix’s most wicked series. While the series is set to release in the first week of April, the trailer reveals that part two is a shade darker and much more evil than part one, as new conflicts arise in Greendale.