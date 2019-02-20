Senior Spotlight: Erin Rush

Courtesy of Erin Rush | Senior Erin Rush has had enough on her plate at Simpson College majoring in English with a women and gender studies, psychology and history minor. Rush’s favorite memory at Simpson is her first stand around which led her to meeting three of her best friends.

Q: What are you studying at Simpson.

“I’m too involved in English major with a women and gender studies minor, a psychology minor and then I’m also a history minor.”

Q: What has your Simpson experience been like?

“My academic experience has been wonderful. My professors have all been really great. I think the worst experience I have had was waking up for my 8 a.m. class.

Q: What’s your favorite memory?

“My favorite memory from Simpson was my first Stand Around freshmen year. I was very quiet and I decided I was going to talk to people, that led to me meeting three of my best friends at college.”

Q: What is your plan post-graduation?

“I will be going to grad school and with that I want to get a master’s degree in library and information sciences. I’m not exactly sure what I want to do with that but I had the experience this summer to work at a public library, and I really fell in love with it.”

Q: If you had any advice to give to underclassmen or even people just coming to college what would it be?

“Please talk to your roommate, it is okay to not be best friends with your roommate but do not do what I did my freshmen year, where I wouldn’t say a word to this person until she was really sick one day and she ended up puking on me. But at least we started to talk more after that.

Just don’t wait for them to puke on you to start a conversation.”

Q: What are you going to miss most about going to Simpson?

“I have friends that I’m leaving behind and it’s going to be awful not living close to everyone where I can just walk over to their room and hang out on the weekend.”