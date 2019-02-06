Senior Spotlight: Landon Braun

From: Jefferson, Iowa

Major: Psychology

Minor: Exercise Science

Q: Why did you choose Simpson?

A: I really liked the small school environment as well as the ability to play sports and get involved in clubs and organizations on campus. Everybody was also genuinely friendly and nice when I visited. That always helps.

Q: What activities are you involved in?

A: I played basketball for three years, and this year I’m helping coach. I currently work in the admissions office as a student ambassador. Part of the Catholic Student Organization. I was an SC Leader two years ago. Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Yeah, that pretty much sums it up.

Q: What’s your favorite Simpson memory?

A: Late nights spent in the gym shooting baskets or hanging out with friends having Nerf wars in our apartments. My roommate won it our sophomore year at bingo and ever since then, we’ve always had our Nerf wars. Every man for himself.

Q: What are your plans after you graduate?

A: Go get my master’s degree in Sports Psychology and my Doctorate in Clinical Psychology. That’s the game plan right now … I want to be able to help those whether it be an athletic population or those struggling with mental health, to help them become better individuals. That has always been a passion of mine is making others better and investing in them. Giving back my talents to help them have a better quality of life.

Q: Do you have any advice to underclassmen?

A: Whatever you do, do it will a lot of purpose and energy. Stay focused on the big picture. Set high goals, but put in a lot of work and work hard. Have a good work ethic to be able to achieve in.

Q: Do you have any final thoughts?

A: Try to be the most positive and enthusiastic person every day, that’s my motto, so when people hear me say living the dream, I actually mean it. I’m living the dream.