Senior Spotlight: Audrey Kaus

Q: What activities are you involved in at Simpson?

A: Theater, obviously, music because I’m in women’s chorale. I am in Alpha Psi Omega. I helped found the Simpson Feminists with Liz Nimmo, and I’m in Agents of Change.

Q: What has your experience at Simpson been like so far?

A: Overall, it’s been pretty great. I really enjoy coming to such a small school because of how close I’ve gotten to work with all of my professors, and how much they’ve really helped me with my overall education and theater specifically. Because not only have they been my professors, they’ve been my mentors, they’ve been my advisers and they’ve also been good at keeping me calm and level-headed.

Q: What is your favorite Simpson memory so far?

A: Oh my goodness, that’s a hard one. I don’t even know, it’s torn between opening night of “These Shining Lives” and performing a scene from “Tartuffe” for the President’s Society Dinner. That was a blast.

Q: What is your plan post-graduation?

A: Either work until I die or until I pay off my student loans, whatever comes first. Ideally I would like to support myself as an actor, not necessarily becoming famous, but to support myself doing whatever I love. So that generally for me would mean moving out of Iowa for sure, just because we don’t have the best theater scene, and hopefully at some point settle down and have children, maybe, we’ll see.

Q: What is your advice to underclassmen?

A: College is a time when you are supposed to grow as a human being and sometimes people will inhibit that growth, you just have to learn how to do what’s best for you, so that you get the most out of your college education and experience that you can. Don’t worry about other people and what they think because that will only slow you down.

Q: After you graduate, what will you miss most about being here at Simpson?

A: The Theatre Simpson family, most definitely. Just all the things that we do and all the ways we support each other doesn’t necessarily happen in the real world, because you don’t work with the same group of people year after year.