Homecoming Week for the Storm

Simpson College Homecoming Week started Monday, Sept. 30 and will run through Saturday, Oct. 6. This year’s theme is “flashback.”

On Monday, Oct. 1, homecoming officially began at the kickoff party in the Principal Black Box Theater at 6 p.m.

The kickoff party has had many different forms due to weather and homecoming theme, according to Campus Activities Board vice president Emily Parker in an email interview.

“Last year the weather was not ideal so we had it in Black Box. Two years ago, we had fireworks,” said Parker, who is a senior.

Also on Monday, clues to find the medallion were sent out via CAB’s mass text system in the morning and via social media channels in the afternoon. To receive the text messages, students can text SCCAB to 71441 to join and get hints sooner. There is a $250 prize for finding the medallion.

Canvas painting also began on Monday and will run through Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. Canvas painting replaced the annual street painting tradition this year due to weather.

Students generally like street painting because they get to create something that represents their organization, Parker said. Student groups sign up to paint a square in the parking outside of the sophomore dorms. Everyone who walks by notices the paintings and one group wins after each one is judged.

On Tuesday, there was a Just Dance competition in the Black Box Theater from 7-8 p.m. The winning team won points toward their overall homecoming score.

On Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., a sand volleyball tournament took place on the courts by the baseball fields where teams received points toward their homecoming score.

Every year the homecoming committee tries to find active events. This year, they chose sand volleyball to get teams to participate and really compete against one another.

On Thursday, Oct 4, The Boy Band Project will perform a concert in Black Box at 8 p.m. The group performs throwback boy band songs along with choreographed dancing. At the concert, CAB will be handing out rally towels, beads and sunglasses.

Yell Like Hell will be on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in Cowles Fieldhouse. Eleven groups will perform their choreographed stomp routines. This is a tradition of homecoming and is held every year.

1,300 to 1,400 people fill Cowles to watch the routines and cheer as each group performs. More families and alumni have started to come in recent years, according to Parker. The judges watch each routine and then decide who wins. This year the judges are Becky Hastie, Barb Ramos, Marcy Hahn, Kate Lerseth, Lindsay Ditzler, Tayler Keitzer, Ryan Rehmeier, Jan Everhart and Nicci Whalen.

After Yell Like Hell is Dance Like Hell in Black Box from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be a DJ and music playing all night. Dance Like Hell is a newer tradition that has been in place since Kent opened in 2012.

On Saturday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. Storm football take on the Kohawks from Coe College. The Storm are looking for another conference win.

Before the game, the Homecoming Visit Day will take place for prospective students to tour campus. CAB doesn’t host any events for families who attend homecoming, but parents are still able to tailgate before the game.

The game on Saturday rounds out Homecoming Week and will bring the school-sponsored festivities to a close.