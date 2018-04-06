The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

Senior Spotlight: Ian McKenzie

by Blake Carlson, Staff Reporter
April 6, 2018

Q:Where are you from?
A: I am from Des Moines, Iowa. I went to Dowling Catholic High School.

Q: What are your majors/minors?
A: I am majoring in environmental science and minoring in business management.

Q:What is your biggest passion?
A: Being my best self; there is not a whole lot wrong with trying to perfect who you are and not letting other people define who you are. Perfecting your own vision of yourself.

Q: What is your favorite Simpson memory?
A: Anything with Courtney Neuendorf. And cross country, especially this year. The whole season was a really good time.

Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
A: I will probably stay in the area for awhile. But I want to get into park management or wildlife research, wherever that takes me. I am not going to say no to anything.

