Senior Spotlight: Ian McKenzie

Q:Where are you from?

A: I am from Des Moines, Iowa. I went to Dowling Catholic High School.

Q: What are your majors/minors?

A: I am majoring in environmental science and minoring in business management.

Q:What is your biggest passion?

A: Being my best self; there is not a whole lot wrong with trying to perfect who you are and not letting other people define who you are. Perfecting your own vision of yourself.

Q: What is your favorite Simpson memory?

A: Anything with Courtney Neuendorf. And cross country, especially this year. The whole season was a really good time.

Q: What are your post-graduation plans?

A: I will probably stay in the area for awhile. But I want to get into park management or wildlife research, wherever that takes me. I am not going to say no to anything.