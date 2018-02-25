Senior Spotlight: Matthew Hayden

Q: What are you majoring in?

A: Biochemistry, minor in math

Q: Where are you originally from?

A: Waukee, Iowa

Q: What are some activities you are involved in at Simpson?

A: General Chemistry Supplemental Instruction leader, co-president of Omicron Delta Kappa, tutor in biology and chemistry, pre-health society. They definitely have helped me track what I want to do in the future. Right now, I am thinking about going to medical school, and some of the teaching experiences and leadership experiences have directed me to at least think about going down a teaching path. Right now, I plan on going to medical school and then eventually teaching medical school one day or being a professor for medical students some day.

Q: Who is someone that inspires you?

A: My mom, for sure. She is a very hard worker, and I get some of my work ethic from her. Whenever I get stressed out, I would think that she would work through that stress and not let it get to her.

Q: What are some of your favorite memories at Simpson?

A: Math modeling has been a good memory. Hanging out with friends, late night study sessions have been fun, just being involved at Simpson as well.

Q: What do you plan on doing after Simpson?

A: I am still waiting to hear back from some medical schools right now. That’s the plan, to attend medical school in the fall, but if not, take a gap year and reapply. I have thought about infectious disease and doing some global health things as well. I am open to different types of specialties. We will see where I end up.

Q: What are some of the things you’ve enjoyed being involved with this semester?

A: Math modeling, and I will be going back to SI.

Q: What is a place that holds a lot of memories for you on campus?

A: Carver.

Q: How would you say your freshman experience has developed to now?

A: I feel like I have made an impact on campus in a way. It has flown, in all honesty. I feel like I have made an impact for certain students on campus and been a leader.

