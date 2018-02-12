Don’t have a Simpson sweetheart this Valentine’s Day? We got you covered

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Getting a Simpson Sweethearts card in the mail is the ultimate Simpson success story. Here’s a look at two current Simpson couples and their plans for the most romantic day of the year.

Senior Nick Moeller met his girlfriend, Abbi Carlson, at community adviser training his sophomore and her junior year. He said they were finishing up room inventories and she asked if he could help her since he finished his early.

“Now, two years later, we’re looking to move in together and I couldn’t be happier!” Moeller said.

The couple hasn’t decided what their plans for this Valentine’s Day are going to be yet, but they will probably go out for dinner. Moeller said neither of them are crazy about Valentine’s Day, but they usually do something small to show they care for each other. He did, however, plan an elaborate surprise their first Valentine’s Day together.

Moeller said she was on CA duty that night, so they couldn’t go off campus. He decided to make some fake “reserved” signs and hung them on the door to a classroom in the basement of Barker. He strung lights over the ceiling of the room and made chicken Alfredo for dinner, with pie for dessert.

“I surprised her with that and won boyfriend of the year,” he said.

Juniors Kirsten Clark and Damon Piatt had a different start to their relationship. The two actually knew each other since first grade, but didn’t start dating until their junior year of high school.

Piatt wrestles here at Simpson, so their Valentine’s Day plans depend on his weight class. Clark said they will probably go out to eat or go to the movies this year.

“We just try to dedicate the day to being together,” she said.

The two keep Valentine’s Day presents small because of Piatt’s birthday and their anniversary close by, but they usually get each other some sort of candy along with something small they know the other would like.

“I’m really into Aromatherapy, so he usually gets me something along those lines,” Clark said.

In 2016, there were over 1,400 Simpson Sweetheart couples according to the Simpson website. You might find your Simpson sweetheart this Valentine’s Day.

Here’s a guide to make your Valentine’s Day simpler:

Celebrate on Campus

– Buy a set of fondue mugs (as seen on Amazon.com) to enjoy some melted cheese or chocolate in your dorm room

– Impress your valentine by baking a chocolate lava cake in your crockpot (find a recipe on Pinterest)

– Stream Netflix original movies Love Per Square Foot or When We First Met, which are both coming to Netflix before Valentine’s Day, according to the Huffington Post

– American Pie and Ocean’s Eleven are also coming to Netflix in February, if you’re not into chick-flicks

Celebrate on the Town

– Go ice skating at the Brenton Skating Plaza in Des Moines (on Tuesdays you can get two admissions for the price of one)

– Take your significant other to The Local Vine – the new restaurant on the square – if you want to get off campus but still need to study

– Kick it old school with a milkshake date at Corner Sundry

– If you’re looking for something saucy, Fifty Shades Freed comes to theaters on Feb. 14

Present Ideas

– Turn your favorite picture together into a puzzle on Shutterfly.com

– Buy some fleece from a fabric store, or even Walmart, and make a tie blanket to cuddle under

– Surprise your significant other – whether it’s showing up with coffee in the morning or flowers after class, surprises are the best

– Make a scrapbook of pictures with handwritten memories beside each photo

– Millie’s is selling boxes of chocolate, bears with chocolate, chocolate bars and chocolate hearts if you’re low on funds and need to use your meal plan

If you’re single

– Duncan Hines makes single-serve brownie and cake mix for a mug – just add water and microwave

– Go to Smokey Row in Des Moines and treat yourself to some coffee as you get ahead on schoolwork

– Have a Palentine’s Day! It’s like Galentine’s Day from Parks and Rec, but invite friends or hallmates to play games and eat food

– Watch a sappy Nicholas Sparks movie and have a good cry

– Treat yo’ self and buy something online so it arrives in time for Valentine’s Day