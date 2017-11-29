5 easy holiday crafts to make your dorm room super festive





It’s finally the most wonderful time of the year!

If your mom is anything like mine, she wasted no time in putting up all the Christmas decorations over Thanksgiving break.

This makes it even harder to come back to the bleak, white walls in your dorm room.

If your dorm is in need of a little Christmas spirit, these five DIY decorations are cheap, easy and sure to brighten up any gloomy dorm room.

1. Wine bottle centerpieces

This practical craft is super cute and a great way to recycle those glass wine bottles piling up in the corner. It only requires wine bottles and your choice of paint color. I chose white because it’s versatile. The first step in transforming a wine bottle into a centerpiece is taking off the labels. Some labels are easier to pull off than others, so the tutorial I followed recommended placing the bottles in boiling water for five to 10 minutes. If you think the same way I do, you probably don’t think this step is necessary. But this made it easier to take the labels off, which made painting the bottles easier. I applied two coats of acrylic white paint to the bottles with a paintbrush and let them dry for around 10 minutes. I then filled them with greenery and placed them on the table.

2. Mason jar candles

This decoration is a win-win. It’s easy and cost-effective. Paint a few Evergreen trees onto a small mason jar, coat them with glitter and voila! You have a cute, fun decoration to spruce up any room. While candles aren’t allowed in Simpson housing, a small LED candle will do the trick.

3. Candy Cane wreath

The best part about this DIY decoration is the color options. Whether you use classic

peppermint or fruity Jolly Rancher, the color options are endless. This wreath only requires a hot glue gun and candy canes. Take two candy canes and glue the backs and points together to form a heart shape. Then glue the two onto the wreath, and continue this to make a full circle. Now you have a wreath that’s not only colorful, but also tasty.

4. Popsicle stick snowflakes

If you’re looking for a creative craft, this is the one for you. Since every actual snowflake is

created differently, the design options are endless. But if you struggle with design ideas, Pinterest has some great options. Use a hot glue gun to secure the ends and use a paint brush to paint the snowflake any color your heart desires. That’s it! Simple, easy and very cute.

5. Clothespin picture frame

This decoration requires a bit more time and money. I made this a few years ago as a

Christmas present for my mom and she still has it hanging up in the dining room. The materials needed for this project are a large picture frame, clothespins, string and a hot glue gun. Take out the glass in the frame to make room for the clothespins. Attach the clothespins to the string and the string across the frame, both with hot glue. I added squares of cardstock and placed letters on them that spell out our last name because I had extra time, but that step is optional. Add pictures to the frame and you have a unique way to show off your favorite pictures.

Decorating for Christmas can be tough, but don’t worry about perfecting the crafts. The small mistakes give these crafts character and make them unique. With these five simple crafts, your dorm room will be merry and bright throughout the entire Christmas season.

