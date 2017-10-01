Simpson Rotaract Club serves community with new events

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Simpson Rotaract Club served over 135 people Sept. 18 at the mobile food pantry event held in Indianola.

Rotaract President Breanna Waugh and Vice President Katrina Sieck led the club’s volunteer efforts.

The mobile food pantry is used to deliver grocery food items directly to distribution sites. These items are organized and distributed by volunteers and are free of charge to community members in need.

“We are an organization that serves the community to do what we can to better the world,” Sieck said.

Rotaract is comprised of 40 members who volunteer at events in Indianola and Des Moines that need more people to help them run smoothly.

“It’s important for us to be there for organizations that don’t have the staff to make their event effective for community members,” Waugh said.

Sieck said Rotaract Club is a great opportunity for Wesley Service Scholars to serve all of their 80 hours required per year to earn their scholarships.

“I love to help people learn and grow through serving at events like the Kiwanis pancake breakfast, Meals for the Heartland and Operation Christmas Child,” said Sieck, who is also a Wesley Service Scholar.

Meals for the Heartland and Operation Christmas Child are events hosted by Rotaract on campus.

“Operation Christmas Child is a really fun event. We package gifts for children, and then later we get to watch videos of the children opening up their gifts, which is really sweet,” Waugh said.

Rotaract plans to partner with Simpson’s Religious Life Community and other campus organizations this year to work on projects together.

“By working on different service projects, I really get to connect with the community, meet new people and network with other organizations,” Sieck said.

Rotaract plans on volunteering this year with Courage League Sports, Goodwill, the Blank Park Zoo, Mobile Food Pantry and several other places.

“We are trying to get more people involved by taking on a new social media initiative to spread the word about what Rotaract club is doing,” Sieck said.

Sieck encourages students to keep up with everything Rotaract by following them on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram: @RotaractSimpson.

Waugh explained how Rotaract gives her the reassurance that if she ever ends up in a tough situation, there will be people out there willing to help her out, just as she helps those in need now.

“Serving has become a part of my life, and I know once I leave Simpson I’m not going to stop serving people who just need a helping hand,” Waugh said.

Rotaract follows an idea of service above self and plans to discuss this mission at their next meeting at 8 p.m. Oct. 12 in Cowles 171. The meeting is open to students interested in learning about service opportunities.

If students are interested but can’t make the meeting, they can contact Waugh at [email protected]

