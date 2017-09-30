The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

Our View: Don’t hold yourself back; live in the moment

by The Simpsonian Editorial Board
September 30, 2017

Living in the moment. Popular words of wisdom, but it’s a lot easier said than done.

Obstacles for many people come from the past. We tend become our history, a walking collection of old memories and interactions. Usually negative ones, because they tend to stick in our heads and replay.

We use it to hold ourselves back from opportunities and growth. When something bad happens, we tend to hold on longer than we should. Yes, of course you should talk about it and express any emotions you’re feeling. But at the same time we must work toward moving beyond those situations, beginning with not identifying ourselves by our bad times.

“Life is happening for you, not to you,” said Francheska Medina, a wellness podcast host.

When someone asks to get to know us, we tend to give a whole backstory of sadness. But you are more than your hardships. We challenge you to express yourself in terms of who you are today, right now.

