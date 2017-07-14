The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Police department honors fallen officer on his birthday

Urbandale+police+Officer+Justin+Martin
Urbandale police Officer Justin Martin

Urbandale police Officer Justin Martin

Urbandale police Officer Justin Martin

by Alex Kirkpatrick, Managing Editor
July 14, 2017

URBANDALE, Iowa — Fallen Urbandale police Officer Justin Martin would have turned 25 on Friday, and the Urbandale Police Department posted on its Facebook page a heartfelt tribute to commemorate his birthday.

Martin and Des Moines police Sgt. Anthony “Tony” Beminio were killed Nov. 2 in what authorities call ambush-style attacks as a lone gunman shot them as they sat in their patrol cars.

“(We) remember his smile and kind heart while serving fearlessly in his duties as a police officer,” Urbandale police wrote. “Justin, your brothers and sisters in blue will continue to honor you and watch over your family. You will never be forgotten. Happy Birthday!”

The department also received a portrait from renowned artist Michael St. Reagan to honor Martin. It will be displayed at the Urbandale Police Department before it’s transferred to the Martin family.

Martin graduated from Simpson College in 2015 with a degree in criminal justice. Faculty members said he was a kind, compassionate man who “was always concerned with serving the public.”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Police department honors fallen officer on his birthday

    Academics

    Simpson College Dean’s List Spring 2017

  • Police department honors fallen officer on his birthday

    Academics

    Simpson College President’s List Spring 2017

  • Police department honors fallen officer on his birthday

    Crime

    Police investigate intruder situation on campus

  • Police department honors fallen officer on his birthday

    Campus News

    Police search for two men after attempted robbery on campus

  • Police department honors fallen officer on his birthday

    News

    Interfaith Exchange participants discuss religious diversity

  • Police department honors fallen officer on his birthday

    Campus News

    RLC prepares for Simpson’s 148th baccalaureate service

  • Police department honors fallen officer on his birthday

    Campus News

    Cecilia Martinez opens up about life of fear, uncertainty

  • Police department honors fallen officer on his birthday

    Campus News

    Administration to investigate inequality after editorial

  • Police department honors fallen officer on his birthday

    Campus News

    Making memories: Simpson yearbook returns to campus

  • Police department honors fallen officer on his birthday

    News

    Women represent half of class presidents after SGA elections