Women represent half of class presidents after SGA elections





INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Simpson College Student Government Association election results are in for the 2017-2018 academic year. While many classes are seeing new faces representing them as senators, all have a president with previous SGA experience.

All class presidents join student body president Sydney Samples and vice president Pierce Carey on the SGA executive board. The elections of Allie Karpurk and Emma Schlenker to class president positions means half of this board will now be females, a welcome change after all male class presidents for the last year, Carey said.

Full results:

Senior class president: Allie Karpurk

Senior class senators (in no particular order): Kelsey Schott*, Blake Brown*, Grant Kofmehl and Cody Isabel*

Junior class president: Emma Schlenker

Junior class senators (in no particular order): Marisa Konz, Marisa DeForest, Liz Nimmo and Jacob Becker*

Sophomore class president: Lewis Cox*

Sophomore class senators: Charlie Cross, Maggie Flowers, Molly Fisher and Levi Lefebure

*Indicates incumbents

