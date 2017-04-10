The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

PRSSA announces new, student-run public relations firm

by Jonathan Facio, Flipside Contributor
April 10, 2017

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Simpson College chapter of Public Relations Student Society of America is moving in a new direction after it announced last week a student-run public relations firm starting next school year.

PRSSA held a meeting in Dunn Library last Thursday to announce the incoming firm, and it shared its growth and progress with clients such as Warren County Child Abuse Prevention and the Indianola First United Methodist Church.

PRSSA has around 11,000 students involved and 300 chapters internationally, including one on Simpson’s campus with over 20 members. Chapters are connected through conferences, and Simpson PRSSA is connected to chapters at Drake University and University of Northern Iowa, as well as Central Iowa PRSA, which is the professional organization.

Senior Ashley Dalsing, Simpson PRSSA president, said the firm was the original goal of starting PRSSA at Simpson.

“Since I’ve joined sophomore year, we’ve been trying to implement this,” she said.

Students will receive credit for being in the firm that will count for the public relations practicum.

Students will no longer receive credit for membership in PRSSA, but being a member is a requirement for joining the firm.

Dalsing said the firm will be a great opportunity for younger students in the public relations major to get hands-on experience.

“I wish that I was staying an extra year just so I could work with these clients and get more experience because I had to go find my experience on my own through internships rather than getting it through PRSSA necessarily,” she said.

Dalsing acknowledged the increase in followers and engagement on social media in the past year.

“It’s been great to see this growth. Alex (Shier) connected with other social media editors and saw what they did to increase engagement,” Dalsing said.

Shier, who is a junior and head of Simpson PRSSA’s social media, said he plans on running for director of the new firm and that the firm allows students to apply everything they’re learning to something more tangible.

“The firm will add portfolio pieces when applying for jobs and internships,” he said.

The logo and name for the firm are being developed. This summer, Shier and other students look to broaden their horizons and pick up more clients in the Indianola community.

In addition to the new firm and growth that the organization is seeing, members of Simpson PRSSA want the campus to know they support all the organizations on campus.

There are prerequisites to take for the firm. Members are required to pay dues for PRSSA. Current members encourage students to try the organization if they are interested in getting real-world experience in public relations.

