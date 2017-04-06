Security increases patrol around campus following SAFE Alert

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Police and Simpson Security said there is no imminent threat to campus Thursday night after they said a man wearing a red jacket was carrying what appeared to be a weapon on the grounds.

Officials said the man is 50-60 years old but didn’t appear to threaten anyone.

Amy Robertson Music Building and Smith Chapel were on temporary lockdown. Witnesses said they heard a banging noise as they were exiting the music building.

Simpson Security personnel issued a SAFE Alert around 10:15 p.m. advising students to avoid the area and to find a safe location as police worked to clear the east side of the campus.

The lockdown is unrelated to last Friday’s incident in which a masked man entered an apartment shortly before fleeing.

If anyone has information regarding either situation, they are asked to contact Simpson security at 515-961-1711 or the nonemergency Indianola Police Department line at 515-961-9400.

