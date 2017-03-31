The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

Police look for man who entered apartments wearing ski mask

by Alex Kirkpatrick, Digital Editor
March 31, 2017

Police and Simpson College security are looking for a man who entered Hamilton Apartments, approached a student and then ran away north on D Street, campus officials said in an email Friday morning.

Dean of Students Luke Behaunek said the incident happened around 4:45 a.m.

The man is described as white and roughly 6 feet tall with a medium-lean to medium build. He was wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt and jeans. He appeared to have stubble around his mouth.

The Indianola Police Department and Simpson College security personnel are investigating the incident.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact Simpson security at 515-961-1711 or the nonemergency Indianola Police Department line at 515-961-9400.

Check back with thesimpsonian.com for updates to this developing story.

