Editorial: Losing your childhood best friend to drug abuse

My childhood best friend died due to drug abuse last year. They say “Only the good die young” and I believe that to be true.

Morgan was a 20-year-old bright soul who had an amazing talent. He was musically inclined and I grew up listening to him, dreaming of the day I could be good at guitar. We were always together. I was there when he broke his leg, graduated from high school and when he said he wanted to move away to make something of himself.

Unfortunately, addiction and heartbreak cut that short.

I’ve lost many to addiction, some drug, some alcohol and some others. It’s never easy because you find yourself wondering if there was more you could have done, but you need to remember that it’s not your fault.

It’s been hard for me because I often wonder what would’ve happened if I’d paid more attention to his posts. Lyrics speak the truth when we can’t find the words and that’s what he used to express himself, lyrics. But sometimes, life gets in the way and for me that’s exactly what happened. I went to college and Morgan stayed home to save up money for what he wanted in life.

The distance put a strain on our relationship. When I did go home, I no longer lived just down the road from him. He was working and I was busy doing other things. I didn’t know he was slipping and how bad it all was. Every day, I regret not reaching out to him more. But I know that he wouldn’t want me to feel like it was my fault or anyone else’s for that matter.

He had a big heart and was very caring. I strive to be more like him in that way every day. I learned a lot from him in our short time, like the fact that life is precious and we need to love to the fullest.

Don’t be afraid to go into the unknown and go out and make things happen. Reach out to those you love and care for more often. You are loved, you do matter and what you do is important.

My heart will always have a spot missing that will never be filled, but my memories help. I will always remember us as those kids running around the yard playing and nothing can take that away from me. Now, when I hear AC/DC, Pink Floyd or “Drift Away” by Uncle Kracker, I always think of him. I’m thankful for the great memories and good taste in music.

If you need help please reach out. There are people willing to lend a helping hand and there are resources available. If you know someone who is in danger or showing signs of drug abuse, please talk to them and let them know there is a way out. There is always a new day for a fresh start. Please take notice before it’s too late.

