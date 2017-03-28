Sigma Lambda Gamma is college’s first multicultural sorority

Close Courtesy of Alexis Vargas

Courtesy of Alexis Vargas





INDIANOLA, Iowa — After years of perseverance and numerous setbacks, members of the Sigma Lambda Gamma colony have established the first Latina-based sorority at Simpson College.

According to the Simpson website, Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc. recently notified the college that a chapter petition has been approved, and it will be officially known as the Eta Zeta Chapter.

The Simpsonian reported in October that SLG, the largest historically Latina-based national sorority, had been trying since fall 2013 to gain a foothold as the college’s first multicultural Greek house on campus.

The group started as the Latina Sorority Ladies, with members Brenda Soto, Zoe Carlson, Ashley Sims, Carina Gonzalez, Alexis Vargas and Angelia Patiño.

Becoming a national chapter wasn’t easy, though. Founding members experienced financial obstacles, academic requirements and retention.

But despite the obstacles, sorority members said their mission is to empower women of all backgrounds and to spread cultural awareness.

“(It’s about) appreciating what background you have and sharing it with your sisters,” Carlson told The Simpsonian in October.

The Simpson chapter has 11 women, according to the college’s website.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close