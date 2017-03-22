Stromer selected as top assistant coach in Division III

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Assistant men’s basketball coach Brandon Stromer was recently honored as the top assistant coach in Division III men’s basketball by coachstat.net, a website dedicated to ranking the country’s top coaches in a variety of categories.

The 2016-17 season was Stromer’s seventh with the Storm, a season that saw the Storm win over 15 games for the second consecutive year, something that hadn’t been done by the program in 18 years.

Stromer was chosen by by coachstat.net using their “analytical data, as well as a voting panel consisting of national college basketball media, scouts, former/retired coaches, and other individuals with a pulse on the profession and the coaches who serve it.”

Via coachstat.net:

“Stromer has taken the lead. Not only on our list, but in recruiting too. Bringing in five All-Iowa Conference performers, he ended up coaching seven! Turning out first and second team all-conference players seemingly at will, his experience at the DI and DII level is obvious. Winning a national championship as a DII player he understands the work. He furthered that knowledge under COY Keno Davis at Drake. From Operations to on court development, Stromer Bulldogs his way to historic season after season after season.”

