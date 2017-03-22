The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Stromer selected as top assistant coach in Division III

by Hunter Hillygus, Sports Editor
March 22, 2017

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Assistant men’s basketball coach Brandon Stromer was recently honored as the top assistant coach in Division III men’s basketball by coachstat.net, a website dedicated to ranking the country’s top coaches in a variety of categories.

The 2016-17 season was Stromer’s seventh with the Storm, a season that saw the Storm win over 15 games for the second consecutive year, something that hadn’t been done by the program in 18 years.

Stromer was chosen by by coachstat.net using their “analytical data, as well as a voting panel consisting of national college basketball media, scouts, former/retired coaches, and other individuals with a pulse on the profession and the coaches who serve it.”

Via coachstat.net:

“Stromer has taken the lead. Not only on our list, but in recruiting too. Bringing in five All-Iowa Conference performers, he ended up coaching seven! Turning out first and second team all-conference players seemingly at will, his experience at the DI and DII level is obvious. Winning a national championship as a DII player he understands the work. He furthered that knowledge under COY Keno Davis at Drake. From Operations to on court development, Stromer Bulldogs his way to historic season after season after season.”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Stromer selected as top assistant coach in Division III

    Basketball

    Editorial: The best sporting event in America has begun

  • Stromer selected as top assistant coach in Division III

    Basketball

    Dutch dump Storm 76-66 in IIAC Tournament opener

  • Stromer selected as top assistant coach in Division III

    Basketball

    Men’s basketball team clinches berth to IIAC Tournament

  • Stromer selected as top assistant coach in Division III

    Basketball

    Freshman sees third most playing time on women’s basketball team

  • Stromer selected as top assistant coach in Division III

    Basketball

    Junior Sam Amsbaugh continues to grow his game

  • Stromer selected as top assistant coach in Division III

    Basketball

    Double-double machine: Noreen Morrow

  • Stromer selected as top assistant coach in Division III

    Basketball

    Season’s greetings from Simpson student-athletes

  • Stromer selected as top assistant coach in Division III

    Basketball

    Simpson men’s basketball headed in right direction

  • Stromer selected as top assistant coach in Division III

    Basketball

    Amsbaugh erupts for 40, Storm beats St. Mary’s

  • Stromer selected as top assistant coach in Division III

    Basketball

    Basketball recap: What you missed over Thanksgiving Break