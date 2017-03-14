Simpson ranks in top 100 for Best Colleges for Sports Lovers

Close





INDIANOLA, Iowa — A huge factor for student-athletes in deciding a college is obviously the athletic opportunity, which could be why Simpson College recently made the list for 100 Best Colleges for Sports Lovers.

Money Magazine, in partnership with Sports Illustrated, released the list earlier this month, ranking colleges based on 15 sports-specific data points. They were then branched into two parts: athlete opportunities and fan experience.

Other data included NCAA championships, federal graduation rate for student-athletes, athletic scholarships (though Division III schools were excluded from this data point because they are not allowed to award scholarship money), attendance and donations.

Read the full methodology here.

Simpson ranked No. 75 on the list, making it the second-best Iowa college for sports lover, behind the University of Iowa, which is ranked No. 53, and ahead of Loras College, which is ranked No. 85.

To make the list, colleges were selected from the annual Best Colleges ranking, which scores schools based on affordability, academic excellence and career outcomes. Simpson ranked No. 296 on that list.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close