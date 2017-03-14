The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Simpson ranks in top 100 for Best Colleges for Sports Lovers

by Alex Kirkpatrick, Digital Editor
March 14, 2017

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A huge factor for student-athletes in deciding a college is obviously the athletic opportunity, which could be why Simpson College recently made the list for 100 Best Colleges for Sports Lovers.

Money Magazine, in partnership with Sports Illustrated, released the list earlier this month, ranking colleges based on 15 sports-specific data points. They were then branched into two parts: athlete opportunities and fan experience.

Other data included NCAA championships, federal graduation rate for student-athletes, athletic scholarships (though Division III schools were excluded from this data point because they are not allowed to award scholarship money), attendance and donations.

Read the full methodology here.

Simpson ranked No. 75 on the list, making it the second-best Iowa college for sports lover, behind the University of Iowa, which is ranked No. 53, and ahead of Loras College, which is ranked No. 85.

To make the list, colleges were selected from the annual Best Colleges ranking, which scores schools based on affordability, academic excellence and career outcomes. Simpson ranked No. 296 on that list.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Simpson ranks in top 100 for Best Colleges for Sports Lovers

    Sports

    4×400-meter relay team earns All-America honors at nationals

  • Simpson ranks in top 100 for Best Colleges for Sports Lovers

    Sports

    6 athletes snap 15-year drought, qualify for indoor nationals

  • Simpson ranks in top 100 for Best Colleges for Sports Lovers

    Sports

    2 wrestlers place fourth at NCAA Regional Championship meet

  • Simpson ranks in top 100 for Best Colleges for Sports Lovers

    Softball

    Competitiveness, versatility to define Simpson softball

  • Simpson ranks in top 100 for Best Colleges for Sports Lovers

    Basketball

    Dutch dump Storm 76-66 in IIAC Tournament opener

  • Simpson ranks in top 100 for Best Colleges for Sports Lovers

    Sports

    Seniors dive into record books as they cap swimming career

  • Simpson ranks in top 100 for Best Colleges for Sports Lovers

    Basketball

    Men’s basketball team clinches berth to IIAC Tournament

  • Simpson ranks in top 100 for Best Colleges for Sports Lovers

    Sports

    Despite hamstring injury, Kalinay pushes toward big goal

  • Simpson ranks in top 100 for Best Colleges for Sports Lovers

    Sports

    For the love of the game: Intramurals stimulate competition

  • Simpson ranks in top 100 for Best Colleges for Sports Lovers

    Football

    50 reps? Not a problem, these Storm football players say