The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Culver Lecture has been canceled due to ‘several conflicts’

by Alex Kirkpatrick, Digital Editor
March 12, 2017

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The seventh annual Culver Lecture has been canceled “due to inclement weather and other factors,” the John C. Culver Public Policy Center posted on its official Facebook page Sunday.

Chuck Hagel, former secretary of defense and U.S. senator from Nebraska, was scheduled to deliver the lecture at 7 p.m. Monday in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center.

“Secretary Hagel very much regrets having to cancel his trip, and the Culver Center apologizes for any inconveniences by this last-minute (cancelation),” the Facebook post reads.

Officials with the Culver Center are working with the secretary to reschedule for a later date.

Check back with thesimpsonian.com for updates.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Culver Lecture has been canceled due to ‘several conflicts’

    Campus News

    History comes alive as Nostalgia Dance revives jazz-filled era

  • Culver Lecture has been canceled due to ‘several conflicts’

    Campus News

    President of Tuskegee University receives Carver Medal

  • Culver Lecture has been canceled due to ‘several conflicts’

    Campus News

    Pop quiz! Do you know how much student loan debt totals?

  • Culver Lecture has been canceled due to ‘several conflicts’

    Campus News

    GOP-led bill would allow guns on public university campuses

  • Culver Lecture has been canceled due to ‘several conflicts’

    Campus News

    Simpson hires new senior vice president and academic dean

  • Culver Lecture has been canceled due to ‘several conflicts’

    Campus News

    Next Course working to recover food from dining services

  • Culver Lecture has been canceled due to ‘several conflicts’

    Campus News

    View photos: 2017 Simpson College Stormathon raises $26K

  • Culver Lecture has been canceled due to ‘several conflicts’

    Academics

    Interim dean vying for permanent position at Simpson College

  • Culver Lecture has been canceled due to ‘several conflicts’

    Campus News

    Simpson RLC offers chance to serve during spring break trips

  • Culver Lecture has been canceled due to ‘several conflicts’

    Campus News

    Pizza and Policies: Forum makes sense of U.S. national debt