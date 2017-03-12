Culver Lecture has been canceled due to ‘several conflicts’

Close





INDIANOLA, Iowa — The seventh annual Culver Lecture has been canceled “due to inclement weather and other factors,” the John C. Culver Public Policy Center posted on its official Facebook page Sunday.

Chuck Hagel, former secretary of defense and U.S. senator from Nebraska, was scheduled to deliver the lecture at 7 p.m. Monday in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center.

“Secretary Hagel very much regrets having to cancel his trip, and the Culver Center apologizes for any inconveniences by this last-minute (cancelation),” the Facebook post reads.

Officials with the Culver Center are working with the secretary to reschedule for a later date.

Check back with thesimpsonian.com for updates.

We regret to inform that the Culver Lecture is canceled tomorrow due to several conflicts. We're hopeful we'll find a day to reschedule. — Simpson College (@SimpsonCollege) March 12, 2017

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close