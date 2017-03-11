The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

4×400-meter relay team earns All-America honors at nationals

%28Photo%3A+Courtesy+of+Jordan+Coughenour%29
(Photo: Courtesy of Jordan Coughenour)

(Photo: Courtesy of Jordan Coughenour)

(Photo: Courtesy of Jordan Coughenour)

by Alex Kirkpatrick, Digital Editor
March 11, 2017

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — They were underdogs going into the 4×400-meter relay finals, but the team — consisting of sophomores Chase Wetterling and Kirk Wick and juniors Travis Tupper and Jordan Coughenour — churned out a seventh-place finish with a time of 3:19.98 after coming in seeded 10th.

They also managed to earn All-American status on Saturday at the 2017 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The quartet had qualified for nationals thanks to their final push at the Wartburg Final Qualifier on March 4, where the team shaved more than two seconds off to earn their ticket to the championships – just in the nick of time.

Simpson’s individual entries, junior Dylan Kalinay and sophomore Emmitt Wheatley, failed to advance to the second day of the championships in the 60-meter hurdles and the 200 meters, respectively.

The athletes broke a 15-year drought this weekend by becoming the first athletes to qualify for the indoor national championships since 2002.

Related Stories
6 athletes snap 15-year drought, qualify for indoor nationals
6 athletes snap 15-year drought, qualify for indoor nationals

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • 4×400-meter relay team earns All-America honors at nationals

    Sports

    6 athletes snap 15-year drought, qualify for indoor nationals

  • 4×400-meter relay team earns All-America honors at nationals

    Sports

    2 wrestlers place fourth at NCAA Regional Championship meet

  • 4×400-meter relay team earns All-America honors at nationals

    Softball

    Competitiveness, versatility to define Simpson softball

  • 4×400-meter relay team earns All-America honors at nationals

    Basketball

    Dutch dump Storm 76-66 in IIAC Tournament opener

  • 4×400-meter relay team earns All-America honors at nationals

    Sports

    Seniors dive into record books as they cap swimming career

  • 4×400-meter relay team earns All-America honors at nationals

    Basketball

    Men’s basketball team clinches berth to IIAC Tournament

  • 4×400-meter relay team earns All-America honors at nationals

    Sports

    Despite hamstring injury, Kalinay pushes toward big goal

  • 4×400-meter relay team earns All-America honors at nationals

    Sports

    For the love of the game: Intramurals stimulate competition

  • 4×400-meter relay team earns All-America honors at nationals

    Football

    50 reps? Not a problem, these Storm football players say

  • 4×400-meter relay team earns All-America honors at nationals

    Sports

    Wheatley earns Performer of the Week honor after big weekend