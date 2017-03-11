4×400-meter relay team earns All-America honors at nationals

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — They were underdogs going into the 4×400-meter relay finals, but the team — consisting of sophomores Chase Wetterling and Kirk Wick and juniors Travis Tupper and Jordan Coughenour — churned out a seventh-place finish with a time of 3:19.98 after coming in seeded 10th.

They also managed to earn All-American status on Saturday at the 2017 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The quartet had qualified for nationals thanks to their final push at the Wartburg Final Qualifier on March 4, where the team shaved more than two seconds off to earn their ticket to the championships – just in the nick of time.

Simpson’s individual entries, junior Dylan Kalinay and sophomore Emmitt Wheatley, failed to advance to the second day of the championships in the 60-meter hurdles and the 200 meters, respectively.

The athletes broke a 15-year drought this weekend by becoming the first athletes to qualify for the indoor national championships since 2002.

