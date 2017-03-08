The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Funeral services set for Indianola couple killed in crash

Overton Funeral Home

Overton Funeral Home

by Alex Kirkpatrick, Digital Editor
March 8, 2017

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Services have been announced for Joseph Greubel, 36, and his wife, Ashley, 32, both of Indianola, who were killed early Tuesday when their car collided with a Hy-Vee semitruck on Highway 65/69 just south of Indianola.

A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Indianola First Assembly of God at 1700 West Second Ave., and family will be present from 5-8 p.m. to meet with visitors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for the Greubels’ children.

A funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the First Assembly of God, and burial of cremains will take place at a later date in the Liberty Center Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Ashley Greubel was a special-education teacher at Indianola Middle School since 2013.

She was “just a tremendous teacher,” Art Sathoff, Indianola superintendent, told the Des Moines Register. “She is one of those teachers that had such an impact. She had a real heart for kids.”

Joseph Greubel was a Warren County road grader. Both were remembered Tuesday night at a vigil inside the Indianola Christian Union Church, where they attended.

“Comfort one another and pray for one another,” pastor Ed Grant said at the vigil. “That’s the best thing that we can do tonight.”

The driver of the semitruck, Bruce Sprague, 31, of Chariton, was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Greubels are survived by their three children, all of whom attend schools in the Indianola School District. Grant said they are staying with their grandparents in this time of tragedy.

Related Stories
Officials: Indianola couple die in Tuesday morning collision
Officials: Indianola couple die in Tuesday morning collision

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Funeral services set for Indianola couple killed in crash

    News

    ‘A Day Without A Woman’ aims to show women’s societal impact

  • Funeral services set for Indianola couple killed in crash

    Indianola News

    Officials: Indianola couple die in Tuesday morning collision

  • Funeral services set for Indianola couple killed in crash

    Features

    Facing arthritis at a young age, Katie Dean turns to faith

  • Funeral services set for Indianola couple killed in crash

    Indianola News

    Third annual Black and Blue Ball honors fallen Iowa officers

  • Funeral services set for Indianola couple killed in crash

    Campus News

    Pop quiz! Do you know how much student loan debt totals?

  • Funeral services set for Indianola couple killed in crash

    Campus News

    Simpson hires new senior vice president and academic dean

  • Funeral services set for Indianola couple killed in crash

    Campus News

    Next Course working to recover food from dining services

  • Funeral services set for Indianola couple killed in crash

    Campus News

    View photos: 2017 Simpson College Stormathon raises $26K

  • Funeral services set for Indianola couple killed in crash

    Academics

    Interim dean vying for permanent position at Simpson College

  • Funeral services set for Indianola couple killed in crash

    News

    Gov. signs bill gutting most collective bargaining rights