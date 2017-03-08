‘A Day Without A Woman’ aims to show women’s societal impact

Close Organizers of the Women's March in January called for "A Day Without a Woman" in hopes of highlighting the importance of women in the economy and society. The action coincides with the U.N.-designated International Women's Day on March 8. (Photo: Jayde Vogeler, Photography Editor/The Simpsonian)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Women across the United States are staying home from work and withholding from spending money this International Women’s Day to show the importance of women in society.

“A Day Without A Woman” organizers, who also formed the “Women’s March” the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, said they were inspired by the recent “Day Without An Immigrant” protests last month.

The goal of the action aims to prove how beneficial women are to the country’s socio-economic system, as well as highlighting the unpaid work of women in households and communities.

It also advocates for intersectionality, as a U.S. spokeswoman said that white women should be “in solidarity with minority women.”

The president tweeted Wednesday that Americans need to “(honor) the critical role of women,” and that he has “tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.”

Women participating in the celebration were asked to wear red, signifying love and sacrifice.

According to the U.S. Census, women contribute to more than 47 percent of the workforce and are dominant in white-collared jobs, such as registered nurses, dental assistants and pharmacists. At least one-third of physicians, surgeons, lawyers and judges are women. Moreover, approximately 55 percent of all American college students are women.

But they still earn less than men, according to census data, making 80 cents for every dollar a man makes. In 2015, women made a median income of $40,742, as opposed to $51,212 for men.

For more information about “A Day Without A Woman,” visit https://www.womensmarch.com/womensday/.

