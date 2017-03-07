Officials: Indianola couple die in Tuesday morning collision

Close





INDIANOLA, Iowa — An Indianola couple died when their car collided with a Hy-Vee semi-truck just south of Indianola on Tuesday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

The accident happened at approximately 3:50 a.m. when a car in the southbound lanes on Highway 65/69 crossed the center line and crashed into a semi. The crash caused the highway to close for several hours as troopers investigated the scene. It reopened by 9 a.m.

The crash report said 36-year-old Joseph F. Greubel and his wife, 32-year-old Ashley R. Greubel, died at the scene. The couple is survived by three children.

Ashley Greubel had been a special education teacher at Indianola Middle School since 2013, Indianola superintendent Art Sathoff told the Des Moines Register. “(She was) just a tremendous teacher,” Sathoff said. “She is one of those teachers that had such an impact. She had a real heart for kids.”

School district officials offered counseling to students and staff members Tuesday morning following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Check back with the thesimpsonian.com for updates.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close