View photos: 2017 Simpson College Stormathon raises $26K

The Simpson College Stormathon has raised $26,028 to help children with life-threatening illnesses, according to its official Facebook page.

The organization has solidified a Post Anesthesia Care Unit named after the program at the University of Iowa Stead Familiy Children’s Hospital.

View photos from the event here:

