Bad and Nasty to sponsor ‘Not My President’s Day’ on Monday

Courtesy of KCCI





DES MOINES, Iowa — Bad and Nasty, which organizes DIY performance events across the world, is sponsoring “Not My President’s Day” on Monday, traditionally known as President’s Day, in retaliation against President Donald Trump.

The art/picnic event will take place from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. on the west steps of the state Capitol and will feature readings, food, yoga and a massive sculpture of Trump’s head in the shape of a giant croissant.

The event “aims to mobilize our ongoing resistance and channel our anger into art and activism,” according to its official Facebook page.

To register, go to https://badandnasty.com/submit-event/.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close